Proceeds of sale used to open Anne Wright Ward at Scarborough Hospital

Picture shows the Cottage Hospital, Spring Bank, Falsgrave which was founded by Mrs Anne Wright, a local philanthropic lady and was built in 1870.

The initial accommodation was for 25 beds but in 1878 a new wing was added, which provided space for a further 25 beds. In 1885 the hospital was converted into a convalescent home. When the hospital finally closed the money from the sale was used to open the Anne Wright Ward at the newly built Scarborough Hospital in Scalby Road.