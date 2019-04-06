Brewery brings back Keeper’s Light beer

A Hunmanby brewery is reintroducing one of its iconic beers that was last brewed almost a decade ago as one of its cask beers for April.

Wold Top Brewery’s Keeper’s Light has been brewed as part of the company’s seasonal offering of limited edition beers that are available exclusively to pubs, clubs and restaurants.

Brewery manager Alex Balchin is delighted that it is being reintroduced.

He said: “Keeper’s Light is inspired by our love of the coast and brewed in celebration of Flamborough’s iconic lighthouse that’s just 10 miles away from the brewery.

“It is an easy drinking pale golden ale with floral notes. It was very popular when it was part of our range back in 2010 and I expect that it will be equally popular with the younger real ale drinkers who are trying it for the first time.”

The second limited edition cask beer for April will be Aphrodite (4% ABV), a golden beer with subtle lemon, sage and honey notes that is named after the ancient Greek goddess who is associated with love, beauty, pleasure, passion and procreation.

It is the second of six Greek inspired limited edition cask beers that will be available throughout 2019.