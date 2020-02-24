Bus company working with police after double decker bus crashed into several cars in Filey

Bus company bosses have thanked a man who checked one of their drivers was OK after his double decker smashed into several cars and a telegraph pole in Filey.

The number 12 bus to Bridlington crashed into the parked cars and pole on Scarborough Road on Friday afternoon.

Ben Gilligan, Area Director for East Yorkshire Buses, said reports that a man chased after the bus and pulled the emergency stop were not correct, but that a man had rushed to check how the driver was.

“We can confirm that one of our East Yorkshire Buses operating a Service 12 to Bridlington was involved in an incident on Scarborough Road in Filey on Friday afternoon which resulted in it colliding with a number of cars and causing damage to property," he said.

"At present this incident is still under investigation and we are working with the police to determine the root cause.

"At the time, there were three passengers on board and we would like to thank the gentlemen who checked our driver was OK immediately after the incident as well as the rapid response of the PCSOs.

"Our investigation will involved interviews with the various parties who witnessed the incident as well as viewing the on bus CCTV.”

Police were alerted to the crash at 4.33pm on Friday. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference NYP-21022020-0358.