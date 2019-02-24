Man in hospital after serious assault at Whitby takeaway

POLICE investigating a serious assault at a takeaway restaurant in Whitby have arrested a man.

North Yorkshire Police said a man aged in his mid 40s was injured in the attack at the takeaway on Windsor Terrace at around 12.05am today (Sunday Feb 24).

The injured man is being treated at hospital.

A man aged in his early 20s was arrested and is being questioned in custody.

A police cordon is currently in place at the scene while enquiries continue.

Witnesses are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190034150.