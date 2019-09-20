Big Sky Festival back at brewery

Organisers of the sell-out Big Sky Beer Festival have announced the event will return for a fourth year next month.

On Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, Wold Top Brewery will welcome hundreds of visitors to its Hunmanby Grange home for the real ale, cider and music event organised by Muddy Souls Events.

On the stage, Andy Stones and John Stewart will headline on the Friday evening with East Yorkshire band the Alligators performing on Saturday night. There will also be a musical bingo session during the day on Saturday.

Muddy Souls events manager Anne Duerden said after the sell-out success of the Big Sky beer festival last year they were keen to repeat the event.

She said: “People had a great time last year and we had lots of really positive feedback with visitors telling us how much they enjoyed themselves.

“Not only was it a celebration of real ale and cider, but people enjoyed the whole experience – the live music, the food, the setting and the camping, for those brave enough.”

Day tickets cost £5 for Friday and £7 for Saturday, weekend tickets cost £10, and camping pitches for Friday and Saturday are available for £10 per night.