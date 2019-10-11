Cheers ... Filey man Mikey pens quirky book on UK pubs

Travelling the United Kingdom visiting pubs sounds like a dream to a lot of people, but one Filey man has turned that dream into reality.

Mikey Swann, originally from South Yorkshire but who has lived in Filey since 2017, has spent the past 10 years researching and visiting unusual UK pubs and has now compiled their stories into his first book, Weird, Wondrous & Historic Pubs of the United Kingdom.

He said: “I’ve always been interested in history since school.

“Me and my friends like to do pub crawls and I discovered a lot of weird and wonderful stories about pubs.

“The more places I visited, the more stories I got.”

The book tells the stories of 40 different pubs and Mikey wanted to make sure he covered the whole of the UK. Eight of the pubs are found in Yorkshire.

He travelled and wrote the book around his job at the county council.

“If I had the money I would have loved to have done it in one big push,” he added.

“Some I went to specifically to see and some I discovered whilst visiting the surrounding towns.

“I wanted to make sure each pub had its own unique story and, because I’m from Yorkshire, I wanted to highlight the county’s pubs in particular.”

Some of the highlights include the highest pub in North Yorkshire, the most remote pub in Scotland and one establishment in which the discovery of DNA was announced.

As a few of the pubs mentioned are Wetherspoons, Mikey will be featured in the chain’s magazine later this year.

Tom Mellor, co -ounder of the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, wrote the book’s foreword.

Mikey met Tom and his team through whisky collecting, which he does as a hobby.

Weird, Wondrous & Historic Pubs of the United Kingdom is available as a paperback or on Kindle from Amazon.

Mikey is already working on a second volume.