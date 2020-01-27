Filey RNLI crew member Pete Macauley has died

Filey RNLI's all-weather lifeboat 2nd mechanic and navigator Pete Macauley died on Saturday January 25 following an illness, the service has said.

Pete Macauley, joined the crew in February 1994 serving on both the all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

Pete Macauley. Photo from Filey RNLI

He took part in quite a number of rescues off the Filey coast.

He spent some time coble fishing from Filey before joining HM Coastguard.

Filey RNLI said: "He was a true gentleman and an excellent teacher for the younger crew.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife Jacqui, Luke, Rachel and Bryony and their families.

"Fair winds and following seas, Pete. We shall really miss you."