IN PICTURES: Nine photos of the Filey in Bloom Summer Fayre
The annual Filey in Bloom Summer Fayre took place on Saturday August 17.
The original date had to be postponed due to poor weather, though cakes and plants were still sold indoors raising £188. On Saturday the sun shone on the rescheduled event and many stalls, a tombola and a raffle helped to raise an additional £957 bringing the total to £1,145. Relive the fun of the fayre with these nine pictures.
1. Filey in Bloom
Having fun guessing the weight of the bear. From left: Janet Cliff, Lynne Jones, Andrea Adam