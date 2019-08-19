IN PICTURES: Nine photos of the Filey in Bloom Summer Fayre

The original date had to be postponed due to poor weather, though cakes and plants were still sold indoors raising £188. On Saturday the sun shone on the rescheduled event and many stalls, a tombola and a raffle helped to raise an additional £957 bringing the total to £1,145. Relive the fun of the fayre with these nine pictures.

