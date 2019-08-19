Nine photos of the Filey in Bloom Summer Fayre. PIC: Richard Ponter

IN PICTURES: Nine photos of the Filey in Bloom Summer Fayre

The annual Filey in Bloom Summer Fayre took place on Saturday August 17.

The original date had to be postponed due to poor weather, though cakes and plants were still sold indoors raising £188. On Saturday the sun shone on the rescheduled event and many stalls, a tombola and a raffle helped to raise an additional £957 bringing the total to £1,145. Relive the fun of the fayre with these nine pictures.

Having fun guessing the weight of the bear. From left: Janet Cliff, Lynne Jones, Andrea Adam

The stalls and flowers at the Summer Fayre.

Visitors enjoy the Fayre.

Pauline Sims and Enid Good support Filey in Bloom.

