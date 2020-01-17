Out-of-this-world success for reading challenge at Filey library

Space chasers at Filey library have been rewarded for taking part in last year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

More than 200 children signed up to the Space Chase challenge at the library, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Around 85 per cent completed the challenge and received certificates and medals.

Filey library was one of several to receive an award from the County Council’s library service for its hard work to ensure the challenge was a success.

The Summer Reading Challenge is a national scheme for children aged up to 11 years. It is organised by public libraries and The Reading Agency during the summer holidays to improve reading skills and literacy by encouraging primary school children to read six library books over six weeks, collecting rewards along the way.

Figures show that 11,161 children took part across North Yorkshire libraries, an increase of 14 per cent on last year. For the first time, all libraries offered a mini-challenge for pre-schoolers, encouraging families to read together.

Other libraries to receive awards were Bilton and Woodfield, Derwent Valley Bridge, Harrogate, Hawes, Ripon, South Craven, Selby, Tadcaster and Whitby.

“Filey library and its wonderful volunteers have been celebrating their success after receiving this special award,” said County Council chairman Cllr Jim Clark, who presented the award. “Volunteers and staff work tirelessly through the summer period hosting weekly events for children and young people to engage with reading and providing guidance to parents and children on their book choices.”

The 2020 Challenge will celebrate funny books, happiness and laughter and will be called Silly Squad.