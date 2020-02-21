Pub regulars raise cash at golf tournament in memory of Hunmanby character 'Shetly'

A charity golf tournament in Hunmanby has raised £601 for Saint Catherine’s in memory of a much-loved member of the community.

The Shetly Memorial Golf Tournament took place in December and was organised by regulars at the White Swan, including landlord Andy Bowles.

From left, Martin Pullan, Tony Hawkland, Andy Bowles, James Bowles and Jack Howley.

The event was held in memory of Steve Sinclair, known as Shetly, who was cared for by various teams at Saint Catherine’s before he passed away.

Shetly was a beloved regular at the pub and now has his own plaque on the wall, which reads: “Drink it while it’s fizzing.” In 2014 he helped organise a successful Allo Allo themed event at the White Swan in aid of Saint Catherine’s.

The golf tournament also featured a raffle, which was well supported by local businesses. The trophy was won by some of the team from Hunmanby United FC.

Shetly and Andy Bowles at an Allo Allo fundraiser.

Andy Bowles said: “The whole community got behind the event, donating prizes to the raffle and giving their support. Thank you to everyone involved.”

Martin Pullan added: “This was the first of what will become an annual event. We’re hoping that next year’s event can be even better and bring in more funds for Saint Catherine’s.”

Simon Brass, fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Thank you so much to everyone at the White Swan, Hunmanby United FC and everyone in the local community who pulled together to support this event.

"The money raised will go towards supporting patient care, to ensure other people can receive the same wonderful support which was given to Shetly.”