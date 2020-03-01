Scarborough borough's Council Tax for 2020-21: Here's how the bill is made up and what the average cost is

Scarborough Council has voted to increase its share of the Council Tax bill. Here's what makes up the average - Band D - bill for 2020-21.

Scarborough Council – £239.75

North Yorkshire County Council – £1,243.61

North Yorkshire County Council (Adult Social Care precept) – £119.86

The Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire – £265.77

North Yorkshire Fire Authority – £72.69

Town and Parish councils – £24.73

Total bill – £1,966.41 (up from £1,896.08 in 2019/20)

Residents in Scarborough town centre will have a slightly lower bill as there is no town or parish council covering that area.