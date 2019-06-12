Three coastal causes will get Bags of Help

Voting is now underway as coastal community projects in Filey vie for a share of a Tesco funding pot of almost £300,000.

Tesco is inviting shoppers to cast their votes for Filey Sea Cadets, Marine Conservation Society or Royal National Lifeboat Institution to receive funding of up to £4,000 through a special round of its Bags of Help scheme.

Shoppers will be casting their votes using blue tokens handed out at checkout points. More than 100 projects working to improve Britain’s coastline are set to share in the funding pot, with £7,000 available across Filey.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s head of community, said: “Bags of Help has already been making waves across Britain, responding to the needs of local communities and by listening to colleagues and customers, we identified an opportunity to dedicate funding to groups and charities improving and preserving our wonderful coastlines in Filey.

“From life-saving and swimming safety projects, to sailing clubs, beach clean ups and coastal wildlife projects, we’ve seen a fantastic mix of nominations.”

Groups can visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp to apply for the Bags of Help scheme.