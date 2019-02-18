Scarborough Open Air Theatre announce music legends Madness as the fourth act booked for summer 2019

British music legends Madness are bringing their 40th anniversary celebrations to Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

Fresher of face and fleeter of foot than ever, it’s hard to believe 2019 will mark four decades since a rag tag of self-proclaimed ‘hoolies and urchins’ first emerged, gloriously unreconstructed, from the back streets of Camden Town fusing reggae, punk and pop on their classic debut album ‘One Step Beyond’.

Now in the 40th year of their near-imperial reign over popular music, 2019 sees a raft of activity including a not-to-be-missed show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday July 19.

Talking about the band’s landmark year, vocalist Suggs said: “We’ve seen off eight Prime Ministers, 12 England managers and a nasty bout of lumbago. But, it’s not the endless achievements, not the unforgettable memories, it’s the fact we’re even still alive! (and miraculously in the rudest of health, thanks for asking.) Raise your glasses, lower your swords ‘arise sir Madness!’ Get stuck in! Here’s to the next 40!”

The Scarborough OAT date will be a glorious Yorkshire coast return for Madness who last rocked Britain’s biggest open-air arena in 2017. The show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “Madness are quite simply one of the most successful British bands of all time and an unmissable live act.

“Over the last 40 years they have written some of the nation’s best-loved pop anthems and every gig they play is a celebration. We are delighted to be able to bring this truly unique and deeply cherished band back to Scarborough as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.