These are the roads to be improved when the Tour de Yorkshire comes to Scarborough and Whitby

These are the roads in the Scarborough and Whitby area which will receive improvements for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019, with how much is being spent on each one.
The four-day cycle race visits the borough on Saturday May 4.
Cayton Low Road, Eastfield, B1261 £50,000
Main Street, East Ayton, A170 £51,000
Stonegate, Hunmanby, C365 £30,000
B1427 North Marine Road, Scarborough, B1364 £105,000
B1427 Peasholm Road, Scarborough, B1364 £56,000
Vernon Road, Scarborough, £43,000
A165 Burniston Road, Scarborough, A165 £27,000
A165 Burniston Road, Scarborough, A165 £20,000
A165 ‘Dotterel’ roundabout, Reighton, A165 £58,000
A165 ‘Port of Call’ roundabout, Reighton, A165 £58,000
A165 at Lake View, Hunmanby, A165 £16,000
A171 Pond Hill, A171 £30,000
Hawsker Lane, Whitby, U194 £30,000
Green Lane, Whitby, U193 £30,000
A174 Chubb Hill, Whitby, A174 £30,000
A174 The Parade, Whitby, A174 £20,000