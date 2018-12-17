This week’s weather for the East Yorkshire and Ryedale areas with Trevor Appleton

Here is the latest weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.
Next two weeks look like seeing temperatures near or a touch above average with below normal rain fall.
Monday 17 December: A bright sunny morning with frost. Clouding over in the afternoon with patchy rain by evening.
Tuesday 18 December: Cloudy with rain spreading from the west by early afternoon, then a wet afternoon and evening.
Wednesday 19 December: Dry with sunny spells.
Thursday 20 December: Dry with bright or sunny intervals.
Friday 21 December: Cloudy with rain spreading eastwards later in the afternoon.
Next weekend: Changeable with one or two spells of rain interspersed by clear or sunny spells.