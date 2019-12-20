WEEKEND WEATHER: Here's the latest forecast for the Yorkshire Coast

The Met Office have said that the outlook for the Yorkshire Coast for the next few days is rather cloudy but becoming mainly dry.

The forecast for this evening is breezy and staying cloudy, with showers over western hills and some rain which may affect eastern coastal areas at first.

Chilly mornings ahead - Picture Copyright - Getty Images

It should be mainly dry by midnight.

There will be light winds elsewhere, with clear spells developing, leading to a chance of frost in rural areas.

Minimum temperature - 1 °C.

Saturday:

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or two through the day. Occasional sunny spells, particularly in the east.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

There may be a foggy start on Sunday, but it will be dry and brighten up during the day.

It will be windy, though occasionally sunny, on Monday and Tuesday, witha chance of showers in the west.

It will be rather cold, with local overnight frosts.